5. Chirality
Enantiomeric Excess
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
An unknown compound's (+)-isomer has a specific rotation of +148. Calculate its observed rotation if a mixture of it contains 60% (-)-isomer and 40% (+)-isomer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Observed rotation = +148
B
Observed rotation = +0.20
C
Observed rotation = +0.60
D
Observed rotation = +29.6