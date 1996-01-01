10. Addition Reactions
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
The product in the ring opening of the epoxide depends on whether it happened under acidic or basic conditions. For the reaction below, the epoxide opens in the same way under either condition; explain why.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The epoxide ring opening always favors the less substituted carbon regardless of conditions.
B
The benzoic position could stabilize the transition state by resonance.
C
The oxygen in the epoxide ring is more electronegative due to the disubstituted carbon.
D
The phenyl substituent could react with the epoxide.