11. Radical Reactions Free Radical Halogenation
41PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the ratio of monochlorinated products obtained by chlorination of butane. Assuming that all the hydrogen atoms can be substituted at the same rate.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
60% 1-chlorobutane and 40% 2-chlorobutane
B
70% 1-chlorobutane and 30% 2-chlorobutane
C
75% 1-chlorobutane and 25% 2-chlorobutane
D
50% 1-chlorobutane and 50% 2-chlorobutane.