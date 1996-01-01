1. A Review of General Chemistry
Hybridization
1. A Review of General Chemistry Hybridization
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following compound:
(i) Draw the appropriate Lewis structure.
(ii) Identify the type of orbital used by every carbon to make chemical bonds and estimate the bond angles.
CBr4
For the following compound:
(i) Draw the appropriate Lewis structure.
(ii) Identify the type of orbital used by every carbon to make chemical bonds and estimate the bond angles.
CBr4
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D