11PRACTICE PROBLEM
An E, Z system of nomenclature can exist for N-methylethanimine stereoisomers. The lone pair is prioritized the least.
Draw the structures of the compounds listed below.
a. (E)-1-phenylethan-1-one oxime
b. (Z)-N-methyl-1-phenylethan-1-imine
