1. A Review of General Chemistry
Bonding Preferences
1. A Review of General Chemistry Bonding Preferences
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide a reason why alkali metals can not form covalent bonds.
Provide a reason why alkali metals can not form covalent bonds.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Due to their low electropositivity, alkali metals can not share electrons with other atoms to form a covalent bond.
B
Due to their low electronegativities, alkali metals can not share electrons with other atoms to form a covalent bond.
C
Due to their small size, alkali metals can not share electrons with other atoms to form a covalent bond.
D
Due to their high electronegativities, alkali metals can not share electrons with other atoms to form a covalent bond.