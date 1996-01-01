1. A Review of General Chemistry
Molecular Geometry
1. A Review of General Chemistry Molecular Geometry
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify which of the given species have 109.5° bond angles and which have 120° bond angles around their central atom.
a. AlCl3
b. CCl4
c. NH4+
d. BH3
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. 120°
b. 109.5°
c. 109.5°
d. 109.5°
b. 109.5°
c. 109.5°
d. 109.5°
B
a. 120°
b. 120°
c. 109.5°
d. 120°
b. 120°
c. 109.5°
d. 120°
C
a. 120°
b. 109.5°
c. 109.5°
d. 120°
b. 109.5°
c. 109.5°
d. 120°
D
a. 109.5°
b. 109.5°
c. 109.5°
d. 120°
b. 109.5°
c. 109.5°
d. 120°