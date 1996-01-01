1. A Review of General Chemistry
Hybridization
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the type of orbitals that overlap to create the sigma bond between the highlighted carbons in each of the following structures.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i): sp2−sp3
(ii): sp−sp3
(iii): sp2−sp
B
(i): sp3−sp3
(ii): sp−sp2
(iii): sp2−sp
C
(i): sp2−sp2
(ii): sp−sp3
(iii): sp2−sp2
D
(i): sp3−sp2
(ii): sp−sp2
(iii): sp2−sp3
