4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Naming Alkenes
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Name the following structures appropriately.
Name the following structures appropriately.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i): 4-chlorobut-1-yne
(ii): 7-chloro-2-methyloct-4-yne
B
(i): 4-chlorobut-1-yne
(ii): 2-chloro-7-methyloct-4-yne
C
(i): 1-chlorobut-4-yne
(ii): 2-chloro-7-methylnon-4-yne
D
(i): 1-chlorobutene
(ii): 1-chloro-8-methyloct-4-yne
