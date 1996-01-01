10. Addition Reactions
Addition Reaction
10. Addition Reactions Addition Reaction
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
The given alkylation reaction of the acetylide would be unsuccessful and would only produce the original substrate. Explain why the reaction is unsuccessful.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Because deprotonation of acidic carbon is slower than the SN2 substitution of Br.
B
Because deprotonation of -OH is slower than the SN2 substitution of Br.
C
Because deprotonation of -OH is faster than the SN2 substitution of Br.
D
Because -OH is a good leaving group an haloalkyne would be produced instead.