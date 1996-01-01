10. Addition Reactions
10. Addition Reactions
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following conversion of compound A to B:
What is the mechanism for the reverse reaction, which is the acid-catalyzed conversion of compound B to A? What makes this mechanism correct?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The mechanism is correct based on the law of entropy.
B
The mechanism is correct based on the principle of equilibrium.
C
The mechanism is correct based on the microscopic reversibility principle.
D
The mechanism is correct based on the reactivity of the compounds.