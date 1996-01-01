4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Naming Alkenes
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes Naming Alkenes
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Name the following compounds systematically.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i): 5,5-dimethylhept-6-vinyl-2-yne
(ii): 4-propargylhexan-3-ol
B
(i): 5,5-dimethylhept-6-vinyl-2-yne
(ii): 4-ethylhept-2-yn-5-ol
C
(i): 5,5,6-trimethyloct-7-en-2-yne
(ii): 4-ethylhept-2-yn-5-ol
D
(i): 3,4,4-trimethyloct-1-en-6-yne
(ii): 4-ethylhept-5-yn-3-ol
