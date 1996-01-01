13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Oxidizing and Reducing Agents
13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds Oxidizing and Reducing Agents
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Is the given reaction a redox reaction? If so, which molecules underwent oxidation and reduction?
Is the given reaction a redox reaction? If so, which molecules underwent oxidation and reduction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The given reaction is a redox reaction. Molecule A underwent oxidation, while molecule B underwent reduction.
B
The given reaction is a redox reaction. Molecule A underwent reduction, while molecule B underwent oxidation.
C
The given reaction is not a redox reaction.