1. A Review of General Chemistry
Skeletal Structure
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following line-angle drawing:
(i) Identify the number of carbons in the molecule.
(ii) Identify the number of hydrogens in the encircled carbon.
(iii) Identify whether the encircled carbon is 1°, 2°, 3°, or 4°.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) 6 ; (ii) 1 ; (iii) 1
B
(i) 7 ; (ii) 2 ; (iii) 1
C
(i) 6 ; (ii) 1 ; (iii) 2
D
(i) 7 ; (ii) 2 ; (iii) 2