Mass Spect:Fragmentation
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect Mass Spect:Fragmentation
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Predict the most intense peaks that could be observed in the mass spectrum of (E)-4-methylpent-2-ene.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The most intense peaks will be at m/z 84 and 69.
B
The most intense peaks will be at m/z 69 and 43.
C
The most intense peaks will be at m/z 84 and 43.
D
The most intense peaks will be at m/z 43 and 41.