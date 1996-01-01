2. Molecular Representations
Functional Groups
2. Molecular Representations Functional Groups
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Gambierol is a toxin from marine algal bloom that is responsible for fish poisoning. A group of scientists from Tohoku University, Japan has reported its isolation and structure determination in 1993. The structure was found to have a large number of fused rings.
(a) Determine the number of ether groups present?
(b) Determine the number of alcohol groups present, and classify each of them as 1°, 2°, or 3°.
(c) Identify if there are any other functional groups.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a). Eight ether groups
(b). Two alcohol groups: 1° = 1, 2° = 1, and 3° = 0
(c) Three alkene groups.
B
(a). Seven ether groups
(b). Two alcohol groups: 1° = 1, 2° = 1, and 3° = 0
(c) Four alkene groups.
C
(a). Seven ether groups
(b). Three alcohol groups: 1° = 1, 2° = 2, and 3° = 0
(c) Four alkene groups.
D
(a). Eight ether groups
(b). Three alcohol groups: 1° = 1, 2° = 1, and 3° = 1
(c) Four alkene groups.
