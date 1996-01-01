Gambierol is a toxin from marine algal bloom that is responsible for fish poisoning. A group of scientists from Tohoku University, Japan has reported its isolation and structure determination in 1993. The structure was found to have a large number of fused rings.



(a) Determine the number of ether groups present?

(b) Determine the number of alcohol groups present, and classify each of them as 1°, 2°, or 3°.

(c) Identify if there are any other functional groups.