1. A Review of General Chemistry
Formal Charges
1. A Review of General Chemistry Formal Charges
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the formal charge on the atoms in the given molecules (excluding hydrogen atoms)? Employ the arrow-pushing formalism to move an electron pair from the previously charged atom, showing it as shared electrons between them. The arrow must illustrate the conversion of the molecule on the left into the molecule on the right.
What is the formal charge on the atoms in the given molecules (excluding hydrogen atoms)? Employ the arrow-pushing formalism to move an electron pair from the previously charged atom, showing it as shared electrons between them. The arrow must illustrate the conversion of the molecule on the left into the molecule on the right.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D