1. A Review of General Chemistry Intro to Organic Chemistry
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the hybrid molecular orbitals of the BF3 molecule and determine the number of electrons present in the p orbital of boron.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Boron has zero electrons in its p orbital.
B
Boron has one electron in its p orbital.
C
Boron has two electrons in its p orbital.
D
Boron has three electrons in its p orbital.