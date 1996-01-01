3. Acids and Bases
Acid Base Equilibrium
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Use the Keq values stated in each of the following equations to determine the factor by which cyanomethanide is a stronger base than pyrrolide.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Cyanomethanide is 104 times stronger base than pyrrolide.
B
Cyanomethanide is 106 times stronger base than pyrrolide.
C
Cyanomethanide is 108 times stronger base than pyrrolide.
D
Cyanomethanide is 10 times stronger base than pyrrolide.