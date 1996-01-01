10. Addition Reactions
Alkyne Halogenation
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the addition of Br2 and Cl2 to alkynes, trans addition is highly favored. However, more of the syn addition product is produced with chlorination. Justify this fact.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Because chlorine is bigger and more sterically hindered than bromine.
B
Because addition of chlorine would follow different mechanism.
C
Because chlorine is smaller and less sterically hindered than bromine.
D
Because reaction with chlorine would under elimination reaction instead.