Consider the following acid-base reaction:

H 2 C=CH 2 + HBr ⇌ H 3 C—CH 2 + + Br−

1. For all the reactants and products, draw Lewis structures.

2. Identify the nucleophile (base) and electrophile (acid) in the reaction.

3. Draw curved arrows to show the flow of electrons.

4. Determine if the reaction can be termed a Brønsted-Lowry acid-base reaction.