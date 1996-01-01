3. Acids and Bases
Acids and Bases
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following acid-base reaction:
H2C=CH2 + HBr ⇌ H3C—CH2+ + Br−
1. For all the reactants and products, draw Lewis structures.
2. Identify the nucleophile (base) and electrophile (acid) in the reaction.
3. Draw curved arrows to show the flow of electrons.
4. Determine if the reaction can be termed a Brønsted-Lowry acid-base reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
This reaction is not a Bronsted-Lowry acid-base reaction.
B
This reaction is not a Bronsted-Lowry acid-base reaction.
C
This reaction is a Bronsted-Lowry acid-base reaction.
D
This reaction is a Bronsted-Lowry acid-base reaction.