4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Naming Cycloalkanes
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the IUPAC names of the given cycloalkanes.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) 1-(2-butyl)-3-ethyl-4,4-dimethylcyclopentane (b) 1,3-dicyclopropyl-5-ethylcyclohexane (c) (2-butyl)cyclopentane
B
(a) 4-(2-pentyl)-2-ethyl-1,1-dimethylcyclopentane (b) 1,3-dicyclopropyl-5-ethylcyclohexane (c) (2-pentyl)cyclopentane
C
(a) 4-(3-butyl)-2-ethyl-1,1-dimethylcyclopentane (b) 1,3-dicyclopropyl-5-ethylcyclohexane (c) (3-butyl)cyclopentane
D
(a) 4-(2-butyl)-2-ethyl-1,1-dimethylcyclopentane (b) 1,3-dicyclopropyl-5-ethylcyclohexane (c) (2-butyl)cyclopentane