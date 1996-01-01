4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Naming Amines
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the IUPAC and common names, if any, for the given amine. Determine if it is primary, secondary, or tertiary.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Common Name: no common name
Systemic Name: cyclopentanamine
Classification: primary amine
B
Common Name: cyclopentylamine
Systemic Name: cyclopentanamine
Classification: primary amine
C
Common Name: cyclopentylamine
Systemic Name: cyclopentanamine
Classification: secondary amine
D
Common Name: cyclopentylamine
Systemic Name: cyclopentan-2-amine
Classification: primary amine
