4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Naming Alkenes
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
How many of the following systematic names are correct? Correct those that are misnamed.
(i) 4-propylpent-2-yne
(ii) 2-chlorohept-4-yne
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1 name is correct.
Correct name for (i): 4-methylhept-3-yne.
B
1 name is correct.
Correct name for (ii): 5-chlorohept-4-yne.
C
None is correct.
Correct name for (i): 4-methylhept-2-yne.
Correct name for (ii): 6-chlorohept-3-yne.
D
None is correct.
Correct name for (i): 4-methylhept-3-yne.
Correct name for (ii): 5-chlorohept-4-yne.
