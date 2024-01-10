3. Acids and Bases
Ranking Acidity
3. Acids and Bases Ranking Acidity
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine and rationalize which will have a higher pKa value between the two hydroxyl groups in the following structure.
Determine and rationalize which will have a higher pKa value between the two hydroxyl groups in the following structure.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A will have a higher pKa value because it forms a more unstable conjugate base.
B
A will have a higher pKa value because it forms a stable conjugate base.
C
B will have a higher pKa value because it forms a more unstable conjugate base.
D
B will have a higher pKa value because it forms a stable conjugate base.