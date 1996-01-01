12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Naming Ethers
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following structure, determine the systematic name of this ether.
a. butoxyheptane
b. 3-butoxyheptane
c. 3-isobutoxyheptane
d. isobutoxyheptane
