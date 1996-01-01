9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Dehydration Reaction
40PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following acid-catalyzed hydration of an alkene is reversible as shown below:
Is the forward or reverse reaction favored at high temperatures?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The forward reaction is favored at high temperatures.
B
The backward reaction is favored at high temperatures.