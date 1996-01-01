15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Mass Spect:Isotopes
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect Mass Spect:Isotopes
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Apart from using the molecular mass, how else can you determine that the fragment peak at m/z 63 in the below-given mass spectrum for 1-bromo-2-chloroethane includes chlorine, not bromine?
Apart from using the molecular mass, how else can you determine that the fragment peak at m/z 63 in the below-given mass spectrum for 1-bromo-2-chloroethane includes chlorine, not bromine?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The 3:1 ratio of M and M+2 peaks indicates that the fragment ion includes a chlorine atom.
B
The intensity of the fragment peak indicates that it includes a chlorine atom.
C
The 10:1 ratio of M and M+1 peaks indicates that the fragment ion includes a chlorine atom.
D
The 2:1 ratio of M and M+2 peaks indicates that the fragment ion includes a chlorine atom.