15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Mass Spect:Fragmentation
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Looking at the given spectra, explain why the molecular ion peak is prominent in the mass spectrum of benzyl fluoride while it is almost absent in the mass spectrum of benzyl bromide.
A
Due to the higher stability, the bromide ion is easily removed from the molecular ion while the fluoride ion is less stable thus it remains attached.
B
Due to the lower stability, the bromide ion is easily removed from the molecular ion while the fluoride ion is more stable thus it remains attached.
C
Due to the higher basicity of the bromide ion, it does not easily gets fragmented from the molecular ion while the fluoride ion is less thus it is fragmented easily.
D
None of these.