2. Molecular Representations
Intermolecular Forces
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine which compound has the higher boiling point for each of the following pairs: (i): 3-methylpiperidine or 1,3-dimethylpyrrolidine, and (ii): 2,4-dimethylpyrrolidine or 4-methylpyrrolidin-2-one. Explain.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i): 3-methylpiperidine because it can form intermolecular hydrogen bonds; (ii): 4-methylpyrrolidin-2-one because it has two sites for hydrogen bonding.
B
(i): 3-methylpiperidine because it can form intermolecular hydrogen bonds; (ii): 2,4-dimethylpyrrolidine because it has two sites for hydrogen bonding.
C
(i): 1,3-dimethylpyrrolidine because it can form intermolecular hydrogen bonds; (ii): 4-methylpyrrolidin-2-one because it has two sites for hydrogen bonding.
D
(i): 1,3-dimethylpyrrolidine because it can form intermolecular hydrogen bonds; (ii): 2,4-dimethylpyrrolidine because it has two sites for hydrogen bonding.