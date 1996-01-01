16. Conjugated Systems
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The product of the allylic halogenation is under thermodynamic control and the second propagation step of these reactions is reversible. Draw an arrow-pushing mechanism for the given second propagation step resulting in the formation of a more stable alkene.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D