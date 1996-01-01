1. A Review of General Chemistry
Electronegativity
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the direction of the dipole moment of the following compound.
A
The dipole moment of the compound is directed between the C=C bond.
B
The dipole moment of the compound is directed from C to Cl.
C
The dipole moment of the compound is directed between the C—Cl bond.
D
The compound has no dipole moment, so its dipole moment is not directed in any particular direction.