2. Molecular Representations
Functional Groups
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
The indicated carbon atoms comprise the ether functional group in the compounds below. Determine the degrees of these carbons.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) Secondary carbon
(ii) Secondary carbon
(iii) Methyl carbon
(iv) Primary carbon
B
(i) Secondary carbon
(ii) Tertiary carbon
(iii) Methyl carbon
(iv) Primary carbon
C
(i) Tertiary carbon
(ii) Quaternary carbon
(iii) Primary carbon
(iv) Secondary carbon
D
(i) Secondary carbon
(ii) Tertiary carbon
(iii) Primary carbon
(iv) Methyl carbon
