5. Chirality
R and S Configuration
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Assign the (R) or (S) configuration to the asymmetric carbons in the following molecules.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) has R configuration
(b) has S configuration
B
(a) has R configuration
(b) has no asymmetric carbon.
C
Both structures have R configurations
D
Both structures have S configurations