Organic Chemistry
The compound 1-bromo-4-methylhexan-3-ol has four stereoisomers. Give the name of each.
• (1R,4R)-1-bromo-4-methylhexan-3-ol
• (1S,4R)-1-bromo-4-methylhexan-3-ol
• (1R,4S)-1-bromo-4-methylhexan-3-ol
• (1S,4S)-1-bromo-4-methylhexan-3-ol
• (1R,3R)-1-bromo-4-methylhexan-3-ol
• (1S,3R)-1-bromo-4-methylhexan-3-ol
• (1R,3S)-1-bromo-4-methylhexan-3-ol
• (1S,3S)-1-bromo-4-methylhexan-3-ol
• (3R,4R)-1-bromo-4-methylhexan-3-ol
• (3S,4R)-1-bromo-4-methylhexan-3-ol
• (3R,4S)-1-bromo-4-methylhexan-3-ol
• (3S,4S)-1-bromo-4-methylhexan-3-ol
• (2R,3R)-1-bromo-4-methylhexan-3-ol
• (2S,3R)-1-bromo-4-methylhexan-3-ol
• (2R,3S)-1-bromo-4-methylhexan-3-ol
• (2S,3S)-1-bromo-4-methylhexan-3-ol