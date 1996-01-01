4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Naming Alkyl Halides
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the common and systematic names for the molecule below, and specify if it is primary, secondary, or tertiary.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Common Name: pentyl chloride
Systemic Name: chlorocyclopentane
Classification: secondary alkyl halide
B
Common Name: cyclopentyl chloride
Systemic Name: 2-chlorocyclopentane
Classification: secondary alkyl halide
C
Common Name: cyclopentyl chloride
Systemic Name: chlorocyclopentane
Classification: tertiary alkyl halide
D
Common Name: cyclopentyl chloride
Systemic Name: chlorocyclopentane
Classification: secondary alkyl halide
