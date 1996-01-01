When three equivalents of bromine are added to 3,5-dimethylphenol in CCl 4 , a product with the molecular formula C 8 H 7 Br 3 O is obtained. This product is further treated with bromine water which results in another product with the molecular formula C 8 H 6 Br 4 O. The IR spectrum of the second product shows a strong absorption at around 1685 cm–1 (similar to that of quinone). Determine the structures of the two products.