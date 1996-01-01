18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond
Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
When three equivalents of bromine are added to 3,5-dimethylphenol in CCl4, a product with the molecular formula C8H7Br3O is obtained. This product is further treated with bromine water which results in another product with the molecular formula C8H6Br4O. The IR spectrum of the second product shows a strong absorption at around 1685 cm–1 (similar to that of quinone). Determine the structures of the two products.
