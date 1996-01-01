18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond
Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution
18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction of a nitrile with a secondary or tertiary alcohol to produce an N-substituted amide in the presence of an acid is called the Ritter reaction. The reaction includes the nucleophilic addition of a nitrile to a carbenium ion. What is the key difference between the Ritter reaction and the amide formation through acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of a nitrile?
The reaction of a nitrile with a secondary or tertiary alcohol to produce an N-substituted amide in the presence of an acid is called the Ritter reaction. The reaction includes the nucleophilic addition of a nitrile to a carbenium ion. What is the key difference between the Ritter reaction and the amide formation through acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of a nitrile?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The Ritter reaction is base catalyzed while the ester hydrolysis is acid catalyzed.
B
The nucleophile in the Ritter reaction is a nitrile while the nucleophile in the acid-catalyzed ester hydrolysis is an alcohol.
C
In the Ritter reaction, the nucleophile attack a carbenium ion while in the acid-catalyzed ester hydrolysis, the nucleophile attacks a proton.
D
None of these.