4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
IUPAC Naming
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes IUPAC Naming
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Give the correction of the following erroneous name by using IUPAC nomenclature. (Hint: Use the incorrect name given, draw the structure first, and then assign it a proper name.)
5-propylheptane
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4-ethyloctane
B
4-ethylheptane
C
3-butylheptane
D
4-butylnonane