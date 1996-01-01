4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Naming Alkenes
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes Naming Alkenes
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
Give the appropriate IUPAC names for each of these compounds.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Compound 1: 4,4-dichloropent-2-yne; Compound 2: hex-4-yn-3-ol; Compound 3: 4-cyclopentylpent-2-yne
B
Compound 1: 4,4-dichloropent-2-ene; Compound 2: hex-4-yn-3-ol; Compound 3: 2-cyclopentylpent-3-yne
C
Compound 1: 4,4-dichloropent-2-yne; Compound 2: hex-2-yn-4-ol; Compound 3: 2-cyclopentylpent-3-yne