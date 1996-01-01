20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS
Naming Carboxylic Acids
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Give an appropriate systematic name for each of the structures shown below.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a): trinitrobenzoic acid
(b): 1-carboxyl-4-methylpentan-3-one
B
(a): 2,3,4-trinitrobenzoic acid
(b): 5-methyl-4-oxohexanoic acid
C
(a): 2,3,4-trinitrobenzoic acid
(b): 5-carboxyl-2-methylpentan-3-one
D
(a): 4,5,6-trinitrobenzoic acid
(b): 1-carboxyl-4-methylpentan-3-one
