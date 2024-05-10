22. Condensation Chemistry
Claisen Condensation
22. Condensation Chemistry Claisen Condensation
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
To avoid unwanted side reactions, methoxide is used as the base in the Claisen condensation reaction of methyl propionate. Show the plausible side reactions when (i) potassium ethoxide and (ii) potassium hydroxide are used as a base instead of methoxide.
To avoid unwanted side reactions, methoxide is used as the base in the Claisen condensation reaction of methyl propionate. Show the plausible side reactions when (i) potassium ethoxide and (ii) potassium hydroxide are used as a base instead of methoxide.