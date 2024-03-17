10. Addition Reactions
Halohydrin
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two products are formed from the reaction of 1-ethylcyclopent-1-ene with chlorine in ethanol. (i) Provide the reaction mechanism for the reaction. (ii) Determine the stereochemical relationship of the two products formed.
