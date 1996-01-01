4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
IUPAC Naming
47PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the systematic name of each compound?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i): 2-methyl-3-propylhexane
(ii): 1-ethyl-4-isopropylcyclohexane
B
(i): 2-methyl-3-propylhexane
(ii): 1-isopropyl-4-ethylcyclohexane
C
(i): 4-isopropylheptane
(ii): 1-ethyl-4-isopropylcyclohexane
D
(i): 4-isopropylheptane
(ii): 1-ethyl-4-propylcyclohexane
