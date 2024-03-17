9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Acetylide
9. Alkenes and Alkynes Acetylide
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
Give a step-by-step process of synthesizing the compounds below using acetylene and an alkyl halide. If the compound cannot be synthesized using the mentioned starting materials, explain why.
(i) 5,5-dimethyloct-3-yne
(ii) 7-methyloct-3-yne
(iii) cyclooctyne
Give a step-by-step process of synthesizing the compounds below using acetylene and an alkyl halide. If the compound cannot be synthesized using the mentioned starting materials, explain why.
(i) 5,5-dimethyloct-3-yne
(ii) 7-methyloct-3-yne
(iii) cyclooctyne