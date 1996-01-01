10. Addition Reactions
Halogenation
10. Addition Reactions Halogenation
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two products are formed in the addition of chlorine (Cl2) to cis-but-2-ene, but only one product is formed in the addition of chlorine (Cl2) to trans-but-2-ene. Give mechanisms to account for this observation. (Making models will be helpful.)
Two products are formed in the addition of chlorine (Cl2) to cis-but-2-ene, but only one product is formed in the addition of chlorine (Cl2) to trans-but-2-ene. Give mechanisms to account for this observation. (Making models will be helpful.)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D