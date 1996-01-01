10. Addition Reactions
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Propose a mechanism and predict the major products of the following reactions. Include stereochemistry in your answers where appropriate.
(i) (E)-pent-2-ene + Br2 in CCl4
(ii) (Z)-pent-2-ene + Br2 in CCl4
