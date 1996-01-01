4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
IUPAC Naming
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
A student was asked to give the systematic names for the four different compounds. The names are listed below. Determine which is incorrectly named and replace it with the correct name.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Given name: N-ethyl-N-methylhexan-3-amine
Correct name: N-ethyl-N-methylhexan-4-amine
B
Given name: N,N-diethyl-5-methylheptan-3-amine
Correct name: N,N-diethyl-3-methylheptan-5-amine
C
Given name: 2-ethyl-N-propylcyclohexanamine
Correct name: 6-ethyl-N-propylcyclohexanamine
D
Given name: 2-bromo-N,N-dimethylpentan-4-amine
Correct name: 4-bromo-N,N-dimethylpentan-2-amine
