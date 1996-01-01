4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Conformational Isomers
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes Conformational Isomers
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Compared to butane and other alkanes, there is no free rotation around any C-C bonds in cyclobutane. Provide a brief explanation.
Compared to butane and other alkanes, there is no free rotation around any C-C bonds in cyclobutane. Provide a brief explanation.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
There is no free rotation around any C-C bonds in cyclobutane because they are constrained in a ring structure.
B
There is no free rotation around any C-C bonds in cyclobutane because they are constrained by pi bonds.
C
There is no free rotation around any C-C bonds in cyclobutane because the orbitals used are sp2 hybridized.
D
There is no free rotation around any C-C bonds in cyclobutane because the orbitals used are sp3 hybridized.