13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Oxidizing and Reducing Agents
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using oxidation numbers, rationalize if the given reaction is redox or not.
Redox reaction; The oxidation number of nitrogen increased while the oxidation number of oxygen decreased.
Redox reaction; The oxidation number of nitrogen decreased while the oxidation number of oxygen increased.
Not a redox reaction; Electrons just reshuffled between two carbons causing the change in their oxidation numbers.
Not a redox reaction; There is no change in oxidation number.